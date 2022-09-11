Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

XOM stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,161,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

