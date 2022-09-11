EYES Protocol (EYES) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.14 Million

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EYES Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00035892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,639.61 or 0.99981983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036537 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 9,980,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official message board is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on August 30th, 2018 by a team based in Malta/Korea, EYES Protocol aims to solve open-source software license and vulnerability issues in the software industry. Telegram | Facebook | Naver Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EYES Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.