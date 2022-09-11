Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires 758 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

