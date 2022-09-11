Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,331,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock worth $414,140 and have sold 82,274 shares worth $706,914. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Stock Up 4.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 435,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,130. The company has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.