Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 211 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 401,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,647. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.93 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

