Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,707 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,340. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

