Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,632,000. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after buying an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

