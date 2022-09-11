Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco increased its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $493.60. 958,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,443. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $481.98 and a 200 day moving average of $485.28. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

