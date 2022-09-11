Financial Survey: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) & The Competition

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 202.67 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 34.49

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.23% 2.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 897 1127 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 36.78%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty peers beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

