First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stake Lifted by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,550,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,157,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,316,000 after buying an additional 100,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,290. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13.

