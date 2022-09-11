First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,895 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 390,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. 604,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,302. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

