FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMC Stock Performance
FMC traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.70. 782,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,556. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99.
FMC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.
FMC Profile
FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FMC (FMC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.