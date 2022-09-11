FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.70. 782,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,556. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.42 and a 52 week high of $140.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.