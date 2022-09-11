Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Mass Ave Global Inc.

Mass Ave Global Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 0.3% of Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mass Ave Global Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. 17,891,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,472,283. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

