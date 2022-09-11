Frenchie Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,835.00 (FREN)

Frenchie Network (FREN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Frenchie Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Frenchie Network has a market cap of $117,152.00 and $8,835.00 worth of Frenchie Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frenchie Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Frenchie Network Coin Profile

Frenchie Network’s official Twitter account is @FrenchieToken.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frenchie Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frenchie Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frenchie Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

