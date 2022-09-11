Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Holdings Lowered by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590,000 shares during the quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $52,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 429.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 163,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 40.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 199,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 33.8% in the first quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 1,067,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 269,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,247.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 3,389,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 3,138,169 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 30.07%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.