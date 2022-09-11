FY2022 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reduced by Analyst

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Persimmon in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PSMMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,620.29.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $2.7061 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

