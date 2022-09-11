G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Shares Sold by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lessened its stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,304 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 4.94% of G Squared Ascend I worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

G Squared Ascend I Price Performance

GSQD remained flat at $9.89 on Friday. 7,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,048. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

G Squared Ascend I Company Profile

G Squared Ascend I Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology sector primarily in software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, fintech/insurtech, new age media, and sustainability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.