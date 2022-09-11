G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Acquires 41,070 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Delta Apparel worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLA. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. 57,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

