G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 477.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of IRadimed worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in IRadimed by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

