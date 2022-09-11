G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,775 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 2.2% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Kornit Digital worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of KRNT traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.38. 554,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,938. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.