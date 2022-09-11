G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,535 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.07% of Berkshire Grey worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 3,493.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Grey Profile

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Berkshire Grey had a negative net margin of 181.56% and a negative return on equity of 104.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.