G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE:TDY traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.65. 154,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,790. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $344.66 and a one year high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

