G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Reduces Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,705 shares during the quarter. Heska accounts for 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,285. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

