G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 71,395 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,395 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ambarella worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. 700,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,352. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

