G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $5.96 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 92,453 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,959,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 38.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after buying an additional 1,289,176 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,117,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,034,000 after buying an additional 116,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after buying an additional 1,036,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity

Mercury Systems Price Performance

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $84,631.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $685,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $776,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,910. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

