G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,210 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Enthusiast Gaming were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 233,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,717. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enthusiast Gaming Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.