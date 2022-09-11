Georgetown University Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,000. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Georgetown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

ZBRA traded up $9.54 on Friday, hitting $307.84. 286,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,004. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $283.72 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.77 and its 200-day moving average is $349.39.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

