Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
