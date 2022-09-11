Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.03- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Globant also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.24- EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.70 and a 200 day moving average of $214.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Globant will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 29.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

