GoChain Price Hits $0.0085 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $145,440.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,190,710,307 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

Buying and Selling GoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.