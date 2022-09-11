Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

GDDFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

