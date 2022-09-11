Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Invests $6.30 Million in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 560,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.12% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 930,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.65.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $731.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

