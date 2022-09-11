Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,241,000 after buying an additional 1,014,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,474,000 after buying an additional 734,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

