Greytown Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.