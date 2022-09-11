Greytown Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 682,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE STWD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

