Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,023 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,260 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 41.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

