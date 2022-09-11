Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 4,376 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $102.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

