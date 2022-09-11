Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. 28.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

