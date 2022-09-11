Greytown Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $615,199,000 after purchasing an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $532,645,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Illumina to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $465.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

