Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 1.7% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $85,269.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,821.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 520,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,291. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

