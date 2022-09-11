GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Position Boosted by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for 4.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $157,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 733,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.