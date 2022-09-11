Handshake (HNS) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $29.03 million and approximately $48,133.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 527,041,366 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

