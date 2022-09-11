Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Hanger makes up about 0.9% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RBF Capital LLC owned 1.95% of Hanger worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HNGR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanger by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger Stock Performance

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $729.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanger Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.