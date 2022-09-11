Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given New €177.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.57.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $79.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $102.66.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

