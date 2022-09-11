Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.01. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.