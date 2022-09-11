Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROWGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Harrow Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.01. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 28.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

