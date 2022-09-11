Hathor Price Up 5% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $25.09 million and approximately $889,301.00 worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hathor has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

HTR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2018. Hathor’s total supply is 912,207,280 coins and its circulating supply is 236,262,280 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network.

Buying and Selling Hathor

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor Labs, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, was created to support the development and the launch Hathor platform, which will be open-source, publicly available, and community driven.Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

