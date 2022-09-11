Head to Head Comparison: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Rimini Street’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.61 $801.00 million $9.26 4.30 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.16 $75.22 million $0.72 6.86

Analyst Recommendations

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and Rimini Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.62%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.81%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 11.74% 22.88% 2.34% Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Bread Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Rimini Street

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.