Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $190,987.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks (CRYPTO:HIBS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.