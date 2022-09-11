Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Position Raised by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 245,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $31.33 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

