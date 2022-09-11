Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,488 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 2.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $306.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

