Hillman Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,866 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1,635.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73. The company has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,149 shares of company stock worth $12,800,383 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.